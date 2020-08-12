WINCHESTER — Roy F. Walker, 93, of Jacksonville passed away early Tuesday morning, Aug. 11, 2020, in Jacksonville.

He was born Oct. 3, 1926, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Ray and Marie Avendell Walker. He married Nancy Lee Seymour on March 14, 1959, and she preceded him in death in 2013. Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Gene and Ray Walker, and sisters, Hollis Proffitt and Mona Bradshaw.

Roy and his wife owned and operated Sunnislope Kennels in Jacksonville for 20 years. He was Morgan County Animal Control officer for many years. He began the dog obedience program through 4-H in Morgan, Cass and Scott counties. He was a certified SCUBA instructor and active diver. He worked for a time with the State Hospital in Chicago and in Jacksonville. He was proprietor of his own pool service company during his 15 years in Arizona. He had a great love of horses and old Western movies. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War.

Surviving are his daughters, Terry (husband, Tony) McMillen of Jacksonville and Vicky (husband, Steve) Todd of Winchester; five grandchildren, James (Crystal) McMillen, Jeremy (Heather) McMillen, Jennylee McMillen, Kullen Todd and Kerry (Brian) Henry; three great-grandchildren, Eden Henry, Kaleb Todd and Lilah Mae Todd; and his sister, Mary Lou (Bob) Wilson.

Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.