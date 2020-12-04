Roy R. Smith, 77, of Ashland died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Jacksonville, the son of Roy E. and Irene L. Robinson Smith. Roy married Joan Donovan on Feb. 16, 1964, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, and she survives.

Roy also is survived by four children, Ronald Smith, Roger (Kim) Smith, Pam (Mark) Houchin and Melanie (Derick) Roberts, all of Ashland; 11 grandchildren, Lane Wegs of Ashland, Becca (Andy) Smith of Dunlap, Davee Smith and Jarrett Smith, both of Ashland, Brandon Smith of Moline, Brittany Smith of Ashland, Kayla Houchin of Hannibal, Missouri, Craig (Kaitlynn) Houchin of Springfield, and Allison Roberts, Hunter Roberts and Trenton Roy Roberts, all of Ashland; two sisters, Doris (J.R.) Heady of Jacksonville and Patricia (deceased husband, David) Kircher of Chapin; one brother, Charles R. (Gail) Smith of The Villages, Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Following his graduation from Jacksonville High School in 1961, Roy went to work for his dad on the farm, making $50 a week. He moved his family to Ashland in 1966 and took over farming the ground his grandfather had farmed. In addition to farming, Roy worked with his brothers-in-law and son at Donovan Brothers Builders in the off seasons. Roy retired in 2014. Roy was proud to have two restored tractors that his grandfather had owned and enjoyed taking them on tractor cruises. He was a member of Prairie Land Heritage Museum and participated for many years in tractor pulls at the Morgan County Fair. He was a member of Westfair Baptist Church, enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee and spending winters in Florida, and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Baptist Church or Ashland Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.