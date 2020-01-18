Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roy Warren Seaman. View Sign Service Information Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-1100 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEARDSTOWN — Roy Warren Seaman, 87, of Beardstown died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at his home.



He was born July 8, 1932, the son of Roy Frederick and Irene Angeline Jokisch Seaman.



He is survived by his brother, Don (wife, Carolyn) Seaman of Beardstown; his sister, Mary Clarke (companion, Jon Reichert) of Beardstown; five nieces and nephews, Craig Seaman, Karla (husband, Harvey) Spears, Michael (wife, Laura) Seaman, Rebecca Seaman and Dawn Seaman; six great-nieces and -nephews; and six great-great-nieces and -nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leland Seaman; and a great-great-nephew, Newt.



Warren graduated from Beardstown High School in the Class of 1950 and served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954. He delivered mail for a few years but has been a lifelong livestock and grain farmer, working beside his brother. He was a member of Arenzville American Legion and enjoyed its Thursday night meals. Warren was a busy man who could always be found working on something. He enjoyed coyote, duck, deer and mushroom hunting. He was active with the Pork Producers and cooked many chops for events over the years. He was a 61-year member of the National Bowling League. He always looked forward to attending the national series but enjoyed even more bowling with his friends. His presence will be missed by all.



Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Private family burial will be at a later date. The family will meet with friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the memorial home. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Cass County Fair Association or Arenzville American Legion.

