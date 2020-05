Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ruby's life story with friends and family

Share Ruby's life story with friends and family



MOUNT STERLING — RUBY JEAN WILSON, 95, of Timewell died May 21. Live-stream of services, 1 p.m. Sunday at hendrickerfuneralhome.com . Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store