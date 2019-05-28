Ruby Rosella (Bartz) Hunt age 95, of Herrin Illinois formerly of Waverly, Illinois died at 8:15pm on May 26, 2019 at Herrin Hospital. Ruby resided at Shawnee Christian Nursing Home in Herrin Illinois and previously Auburn Nursing Home in Auburn Illinois. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday (May 29, 2019) at Waverly First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Waverly East Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Waverly American Legion c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 28, 2019