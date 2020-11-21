WINCHESTER — Russell "Shane" Gregory, 50, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 27, 1969, in Pittsfield, the son of Russell and Susan McComber Gregory.

He is survived by a daughter, Kailie Matteson of Rutland, Vermont; his mother, Susan Gregory of Winchester; two brothers, Scott (Julie) Gregory of Meredosia and Yancey (Katie) Gregory of Winchester; six nieces and nephews, Russell, Madison, Emma, Carson, Evynn and Henry Gregory; and his paternal grandmother, Imogene Gregory of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his father; his maternal grandparents, Ed and Peg McComber; and his paternal grandfather, Carl Gregory.

Shane served in the National Guard for six years. He worked at Reynolds in Jacksonville. He had a huge heart and loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals.

Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Winchester EMS. Coonrod-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.