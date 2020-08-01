Russell Henry Volk, 84, of Meredosia and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Thursday afternoon, July 30, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born March 23, 1936, in Mount Sterling, the son of Henry and Corrine Koch Volk. He married Georgia Doerr on July 5, 1969, and she survives.

He also is survived by one daughter, Patricia (Michael) Schwalb of Meredosia; one son, Thaomas (Jessica) Volk of Springfield; six grandchildren, Kayla Schwalb, Austin Volk, Brittany Fulkerson, Haley Schwalb, Kassidy Volk and Kameron Volk; four great-grandchildren, Madison Schwalb, Summer Schwalb, Jason Schwalb and Brinley Mosher; one brother, William Volk of Springfield; one sister, Carol (Floyd) Blentlinger of Mount Sterling; and several nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by one brother, Galen Volk; and two sisters, Mary Griffitts (surviving husband, Edward of Jacksonville) and Ann Volk.

Mr. Volk had been employed as mechanic for many years, retiring from Penske in 1998. He was a member of Church of Our Savoiur. He was a lifetime member of the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy. He enjoyed going to parades and pulling floats with his tractor, working in his garage, camping, hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Monday at Church of Our Saviour with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Citizens Police Academy. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.