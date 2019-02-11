VIRGINIA - Russell M. "Rusty" Smith, 97, formerly of Virginia, passed away Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy.
He was born Sept. 3, 1921, in Tallula, the son of James T. Sr. and Lou E. Beatty Smith. He married Lorine M. Powell on Feb. 9, 1945, in Jacksonville, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 7, 2000.
He is survived by two daughters, Janice (Roger) Marlow of Georgetown, TX, and Phyllis (Paul) Pogue of Quincy; two granddaughters, Paula (Chad) Maynard of Mendon, and Rusti (Kevin) Mathews of White Hall; and three great grandchildren, Samuel Mathews of White Hall, and Gabe and Nick Maynard, both of Mendon. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one sister, Grace DeGroot; and one brother, James T. Smith Jr.
Mr. Smith farmed and raised Black Angus cattle for his entire career. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Rusty was a member of Ashland Church of God and later attended Virginia United Methodist Church. In his later years, he enjoyed woodworking and attending country music shows.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Bethel Cemetery near Pleasant Plains. The family will meet friends 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the Illinois Veterans Home Shapers B Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 11, 2019