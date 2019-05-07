Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Ann Dikis. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Graveside service 2:00 PM Waverly East Cemetery Waverly , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL — Ruth Ann Dikis, 73, of White Hall died Friday, May 3, 2019, at her residence.



She was born Aug. 23, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Lester and Ruth E. Curtiss Dikis.



Ruth Ann is survived by several cousins, including Connie and Virgil Booker Jr. of White Hall, with whom she made her home for more than 20 years. She was known as Mama Ruth, the godmother of Ford and Levi Melton of Girard and Kyler Booker of Divernon. She was like a mother to her special cousins, Mindy Melton; Mindy's husband, Shane; and Jeff Booker. Ruth Ann was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Curtis; and a nephew, Todd Curtis Dikis.



Ruth Ann graduated from White Hall High School and Illinois State University at Normal. She taught third grade for three years in Peoria and for 30 years in East Lyme, Connecticut, retiring in 2000. She loved to read and was involved in the Special Olympics. She was a member of Gold Wing Road Riders and Illinois Chapter E Gold Wing Road Riders Association. She was a St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved her dogs very much.



Graveside funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Waverly East Cemetery in Waverly. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. A Celebration of Life service will follow the graveside service at Girard First Baptist Church.

