ROODHOUSE — Ruth Ann Fitzgerrel, 77, of Roodhouse passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 11, 1942, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Harvey and Laura Ellen Travis Whewell.

She is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Mumford (companion, Joseph Priest) of Roodhouse; an estranged son of Roodhouse; and three grandchildren, Molly Mumford, Makenna Dawdy and Dalton Dawdy. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffery Lynn Dawdy; and a brother, Edward Whewell.

Ruth Ann attended Lewis and Clark Community College, where she received an associate's degree in accounting, and was a licensed certified nursing assistant. She worked for 22 years for the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corp. She also worked at the nursing home in White Hall for 12 years and at several restaurants in Roodhouse and White Hall through the years.

Ruth Ann was feisty, funny and full of life. She enjoyed time with her family and friends. She loved being outside and visiting with the neighbors. She spent hours crocheting, reading and talking with friends. Two things in life that brought her great joy were drinking her favorite soda, Coca-Cola, and shopping at her favorite store, Dollar Tree. She touched many lives, young and old, and was someone who will not easily be forgotten.

Private interment will be at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements.