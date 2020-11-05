Ruth Ann Gruer Doyle, 89, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Peoria.

She was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Laddonia, Missouri, to Mollie (Ehrlich) and Irvin Gruer. She was the youngest of six and is survived by her brother Edward Gruer.

Growing up, she worked hard to help with the family farm. After she graduated from Laddonia High School in 1949, she attended business school in St. Louis. She married Billie Eugene Doyle on Sept. 13, 1953, in Georgetown, Maine. They were married 52 years, until he passed in March 2006. They loved to take trips together in both their motorhome and by motorcycle, traveling frequently to visit friends and loved ones, and to appreciate nature's wonders all across North America.

Ruth was a loving mother, one who put her family first. Her family grew to include four sons, Dr. Dennis (wife, Shelley), Dr. Kelly (wife, Karen), Mark (wife, Sherry) and Dr. Edwin (fiancée, Robin Fromme); twin daughters, Dr. Anna L. Doyle (husband, Tim Barker) and Marie Doyle; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Always supportive and prepared to do anything for her family, she encouraged their passions and for them to follow their dreams. She worked many jobs and handled many tasks. She was a capable woman, hardworking and resilient. She worked alongside her husband as the office supervisor in his chiropractic practice. She was devoted to creating a loving, caring place for the people in her life, filled with homecooked meals, fun and Cardinals games. Her heart was generous and giving.

Ruth was a member of Unity Christian Church in Springfield. Her strong belief in the Lord and angels gave her strength and a wonderfully positive perspective that the people around her found inspiring. She joined Eastern Star and was installed on June 28, 1956. She was affiliated with the Ada Robinson Chapter in 2003 and, in 2018, was affiliated with the Chandlerville Chapter. She had the honor of being worthy matron in 1972 and 1979. She was active in church and Eastern Star activities. Around 2010 she joined a water aerobics program at Fitness World, which she attended twice a week. She so enjoyed the many friendships she made through these communities.

Ruth Doyle's body has been donated to Logan University, where her husband, daughter and three sons studied chiropractic care and earned their degrees.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Ruth's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at First Christian Church Fellowship Hall, 2196 S. Main St., South Jacksonville. Friends and family are welcome to stay and share memories of Ruth following the service. Casual attire is welcomed and, if you have any Cardinals gear to celebrate Ruth's love for baseball, that is encouraged. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, to please consider making a donation in Ruth's name to either the Doyle Scholarship at Logan University or to Unity Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com and at bit.ly/2I7Y9ZW.