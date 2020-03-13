Ruth Bose, 82, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 4, 1937, in McGregor, Iowa, the daughter of Don and Kathryn Bothmer Aird. She married Gerald A. "Jerry" Bose on Sept. 9, 1962, at Sheldon United Methodist Church in Sheldon, Iowa, and he preceded her in death on July 6, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Llaina (Jeff) Groves, and her grandson, Nolan Groves, all of Jacksonville.

Mrs. Bose was a graduate of Sheldon (Iowa) High School. Early in life, she was a hospital lab technician. After marriage, she and Jerry moved to Jacksonville and she began a career with Mary Kay Cosmetics, becoming a senior director and winning numerous awards. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the American Business Women's Association. In 1995, when her daughter opened Llaina's Academy of Dance & Gym, Ruth played a huge part, devoting her time keeping the books and doing anything that needed to be done. She even took a few dance classes! She enjoyed playing bridge and bowling, and also her cats and dogs. She loved her family, especially her grandson, Nolan.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.