Ruth Brewer, 100, of Chapin passed away Friday morning, May 29, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital. She was born Oct. 23, 1919, in Chapin, to Walter Herman and Mary Idella (Brockhouse) Nergenah. She married Deneen G. Brewer on May 30, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 1978. Ruth is survived by her stepson, Allen "Eli" Brewer of Springfield; stepgrandchildren, Dean Brewer and Kim McGee, both of Springfield; several great-grandkids; four nieces and nephews, David (Faith) Nergenah of Jacksonville, Pam Hopper of Jacksonville, Kathy (Larry) Conroy of Florida and William (Robin) Connor of Idaho; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death one stepdaughter, Barbara Gosche; two sisters, Dorothy Lucille Connor and Genevieve "Jenny" Griffin; and one brother, Walter Verne Nergenah. In her younger years, Ruth enjoyed the outdoors and hunting alongside her husband. She loved her family and enjoyed a long career at Illinois Power, from which she retired after a 45-year career. She was a member of Chapin Christian Church, Chapin Historical Society and U of I Home Extension. Because of the current pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Chapin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Chapin Christian Church. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

