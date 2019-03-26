Obituary Print Ruth Laverne (Berghaus) Spradlin (1933 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Ruth Laverne Spradlin, 86, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, while at the family's farm near Alexander.



She was born Feb. 13, 1933, in Meredosia, the daughter of Alfred E. and Esther M. Heitbrink Berghaus. She married Jack Spradlin on Oct. 14, 1956, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, and he survives.



She also is survived by her children, Jim (Lisbeth) Spradlin of Morton, Robert Spradlin of Alexander and Sara (Patrick) Rogan of Burlington, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Ryan (Anna) Spradlin, Laura Spradlin, Vivian Spradlin, Robert Spradlin Jr., Jennifer Rogan and Alex Rogan; one stepgranddaughter, Lisa Gochanour; one great-stepgranddaughter, Olivia McKee; two brothers, Harvey Berghaus of Jacksonville and Glenn (Linda) Berghaus of Meredosia; one sister, Alleane Ambler of Orland Park; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Baker; two brothers-in-law, Hal Baker and Glenn Ambler; and one sister-in-law, Ada Berghaus.



Mrs. Spradlin retired from the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired after 30 years of service and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She gave much of herself to help others. Ruth and her husband, Jack, were avid square dancers in their younger years.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Hebron Cemetery in Sinclair. The family will meet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the or Grace United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left online at Ruth Laverne Spradlin, 86, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, while at the family's farm near Alexander.She was born Feb. 13, 1933, in Meredosia, the daughter of Alfred E. and Esther M. Heitbrink Berghaus. She married Jack Spradlin on Oct. 14, 1956, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, and he survives.She also is survived by her children, Jim (Lisbeth) Spradlin of Morton, Robert Spradlin of Alexander and Sara (Patrick) Rogan of Burlington, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Ryan (Anna) Spradlin, Laura Spradlin, Vivian Spradlin, Robert Spradlin Jr., Jennifer Rogan and Alex Rogan; one stepgranddaughter, Lisa Gochanour; one great-stepgranddaughter, Olivia McKee; two brothers, Harvey Berghaus of Jacksonville and Glenn (Linda) Berghaus of Meredosia; one sister, Alleane Ambler of Orland Park; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Baker; two brothers-in-law, Hal Baker and Glenn Ambler; and one sister-in-law, Ada Berghaus.Mrs. Spradlin retired from the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired after 30 years of service and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She gave much of herself to help others. Ruth and her husband, Jack, were avid square dancers in their younger years.A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Hebron Cemetery in Sinclair. The family will meet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the or Grace United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-1010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 26, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.