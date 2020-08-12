1/2
Ruth M. Campbell
ATHENS — Ruth M. Campbell, 89, of Jacksonville and formerly of Kilbourne passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.

Ruth was born April 22, 1931, in Alton, the daughter of Benjamin S. and Lola E. (Baines) Bricker. Ruth married Dwain Campbell on May 5, 1988, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by four daughters, Janet (Gary) Schaeffer, Barbara (Chuck) Douglas, Kathryn (Lenny) Goacher and Tina (Scott) Williamson; three sons, David (Linda) McLean, Edward (Theresa) McLean and Roger McLean; 29 grandchildren (Matthew McLean was raised by Ruth and Dwain); 63 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Lloyd (Denise) Bricker.

Ruth was preceded in death by both parents; her husband; three sons, Walter Steven McLean, Lester Eugene McLean and Gregory Dale McLean; four sisters; and two brothers.

She was employed for several years at Memorial Medical Center, retiring from St. John's Hospital as a housekeeper.

Ruth loved camping, fishing, canning, gardening, cooking, dancing and singing. Most of all, she loved her family.

Ruth will always be remembered for her strong faith in Jesus.

Private services for Ruth have been accorded. If you'd like to virtually attend Ruth's service, you may visit Mott & Henning's Facebook page, where it will be shown at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at mottandhenning.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
