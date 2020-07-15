1/1
Ruth Marie (Doolin) McDannald
1925 - 2020
Ruth Marie (Doolin) McDannald, 95, of Franklin died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 25, 1925, at Our Saviour Hospital, the daughter of Mabel (Cosgriff) and John J. Doolin. She married Hense L. "Bud" McDannald on Oct. 16, 1947, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by six sons, Terry (Sherri) McDannald and Rick McDannald of Franklin, John (Norma) McDannald of St. Joseph, Gerald McDannald of Waverly, Scott McDannald of Springfield and Pat McDannald of Jacksonville; four daughters, Mary (John) Peterson of Alexander, Louise White of Jacksonville, Kate (Bill) Gobbel of Iowa and Elizabeth Nowakowski of Springfield; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and two sisters, Sister Mary Veronica O.P. of Springfield and Dorothy Edwards of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Tom Doolin; a sister, Mildred McFarland; and one granddaughter, Becky Peterson.

She graduated from Routt Catholic High School and attended MacMurray College and Western Illinois University. She taught at many rural schools around the area and ended her career after many years at Franklin High School.

Her legacy was her faith and family.

A private Mass will be celebrated by the family, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or memorial Masses said in her memory. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences my be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
