Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1910 Graveside service 10:30 AM Memorial Lawn Cemetery

Ruth Unile Vinson Pennell, 95, of Manchester passed away early Tuesday morning, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home.



She was born March 28, 1924, in Marion, the daughter of Harry and Miriam Gambill Vinson. She married Maynard Gayle Pennell on June 9, 1947, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on July 16, 2002.



She is survived by one son, Jay Pennell of Manchester; one daughter, Janet (Rick) Roberts of Winchester; three granddaughters, Angela (Marshall) Blodgett of Las Vegas, Nevada, Nicole (Josh) Gilmore of Lafayette, Indiana, and Jayla (Jason) Likes of Winchester; and eight great-grandchildren, Matthias, Maverick and Maddox Blodgett, Stella and Shelby Gilmore and Ashlyn, Jaysa and Jaylei Likes.



Mrs. Pennell graduated from Jacksonville High School. She was employed as a receptionist and switchboard operator at Nesco during World War II. Following her marriage, she moved to Manchester and worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was a member of Manchester United Methodist Church, where she very active in church activities. She also was a member of Jacksonville Junior Women's Club and the Thursday Club. Mrs. Pennell was a correspondent for the Scott County Times and an election judge for many years. She enjoyed photography, reading and spending time with all the grandchildren.



A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Manchester United Methodist Church, Chaddock in Quincy or The Baby Fold. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.

