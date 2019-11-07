Ryan Wayne Andrews, 24, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
He was born Dec. 13, 1994, in Jacksonville, the son of Bruce and Sandra Smith Andrews.
In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by one brother, Ray Glenn Andrews of Jacksonville; a stepbrother, Jacob Stephenson of Jacksonville; paternal grandmother, Doris Bland of Brighton; and three nieces, Trisha, Lela and Raya Andrews. He also is survived by seven special brothers, Jim, Ricky, Ronnie, Dick, Vern, Algis and Jerry; and his family of caregivers at Pathway Services. Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Alene Smith; and hisw paternal grandfather, Ray Glenn Andrews Sr.
Ryan graduated high school through Pathway School and was working with the Pathway Services Day Program. He enjoyed watching TV and game shows, especially "Wheel of Fortune," and having dinner. He also loved animals, babies and being free to move around. If he liked you, he would pull your hair.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Pathway Services Community Room. Memorials are suggested to Pathway Services-East Morton Home. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 7, 2019