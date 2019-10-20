RUSHVILLE - Sam Konjevich, 84, of Rushville, and formerly of Channahon, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in the Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Tezak Funeral Home in Joliet, with a Pomen Service at 7 p.m. The Wood Funeral Home in Rushville is caring for Sam and his family.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 20, 2019