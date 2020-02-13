CANTON — Sam Taylor, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1960, in Dixon to Guy and Mary (Lercher) Taylor. They preceded him in death.

He married Kathleen Blough on June 13, 1987, in Jacksonville. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Sam (Jessica Patton) Taylor Jr. of Canton, Luke (Taylor Shepard) Taylor of Los Angeles, California, and Allison Taylor of Peoria; two brothers, Virgil Taylor of Eldena and Russell (Katherine) Taylor of Jacksonville; one sister, Sharon (Richard) Hemmen of Dixon; and two grandchildren, Tatum and Nya.

Sam was a graduate of Illinois College in Jacksonville, where he completed his Bachelor of Science degree in business and communications and was a member of Pi Pi Rho Literary Society. Sam retired from the Department of Corrections in 2012 after 25 years and devoted the rest of his life to serving the Lord. He was ordained as a permanent deacon in the Catholic Church on May 19, 2012, and served at St. Mary's in Canton, where he also was a member. He was avidly involved in the church's food pantry and was a member of Knights of Columbus.

Sam was a passionate fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Chicago Cubs. He also adamantly enjoyed the many trips he made to Walt Disney World with his loving family.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton. A recitation of the Rosary will be at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Canton.

Memorials may be made to Kyle Rudolph's End Zone Charity through the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital. To view Sam's video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit oakshinesfuneralhome.com.