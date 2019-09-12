GREENFIELD — Sandra E. Custer, 68, of rural Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.
She was born April 11, 1951, in Carlinville, the daughter of Harold and Pearl (Wells) Burnett. She married Roland D. Custer on Sept. 5, 1970, in Greenfield, and he survives.
Also suriving are a daughter, Julie (Jim) Lake, and two sons, Jerrid (Angie) Custer and Joe (Jessica) Custer, all of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Brad and Curtis Lake and Grace and Maggie Custer; and two brothers, Ronnie (Kathy) Burnett of Dow and Richard (Roxie) Burnett of Garland, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Sandy was devoted to her faith and was very active at First Baptist Church of Greenfield, where she was a member. She was active in the Mary Martha Mission Circle and the Care and Share Sunday school class. She worked at Pharmacy Plus for several years. She enjoyed gardening, shopping and St Louis Cardinals baseball and was a very good cook. She especially loved supporting her children and grandchildren in all of their activities, and the time she spent with the "Lunch Bunch".
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church, north of Greenfield, where a funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, with Pastor Jim Harper officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Wrights. Memorials are suggested to the church. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 12, 2019