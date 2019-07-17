Sandra J. Hockensmith, 77, of Jacksonville died Monday, July 15, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 17, 1942, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Russell Kingdom and Eileen Rose O'Meara Schickedanz. Sandra married Robert Linwood Hockensmith on Dec. 14, 1974, in Springfield, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2004.
Sandra is survived by two stepchildren, Barry (Colleen) Hockensmith of Bloomington and Jan (William J.) Hudson of Jacksonville; two step-grandchildren, Tim Hudson of Oxford, Ohio, and Scott (Emily) Hudson of Jacksonville; two step-great-grandchildren, Jack and Addie, both of Jacksonville; and one nephew, Christopher Schickedanz of San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by one brother, Philip E. Schickedanz.
Sandra graduated from Illinois College and worked as a computer programmer for Franklin Life Insurance Co. in Springfield and Kansas City. She returned to Illinois to work at Illinois Power and later St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur. Sandra returned to Jacksonville following her retirement. Throughout her life, Sandra loved Scottie dogs.
A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 17, 2019