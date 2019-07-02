Sandra Jean Franklin Turner, 76, of Waverly died Saturday evening, June 29, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Wood River, daughter of the late Melvin and Nellie Knight Franklin.
She married Alvin R. Turner, who preceded her in death in 1999.
Surviving are her children, Linda Snider of Springfield, Frank Howard (Angi) of Girard and Richard Howard (Beth) of Waverly; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Ford of Jerseyville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two daughters, Amanda Turner and Elizabeth "Pooh" Stanberry.
She was a food service supervisor for several area nursing homes. Sandra loved to read, go shopping, embroidery and sing.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to SIU School of Medicine, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 2, 2019