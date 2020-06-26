WINCHESTER — Sandra K. Hawk, 64, of Naples passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 12, 1956, the daughter of Samuel and Lois Parker Zachary. She married Eldon Detrick and they later divorced. She married Nathaniel Hawk and he preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2013.

Surviving are her children, Amanda (Jeremy) Gregory of San Diego, California, Beau (Sarah) Detrick of Marion and Jessica Hawk of Naples; four grandchildren, Austin and Aryn Gregory and Hunter and Hayden Detrick; siblings, Mike (Janet) Zachary and Ida Hoots, both of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews.

Sandy was a kind woman. She cherished her friends, loved her family deeply and had a soft spot for rescuing animals.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Scott County Dog Rescue. Condolences maybe left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.