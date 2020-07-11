1/1
Sandra Kay Johnson "Sam" Isbel
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Kay "Sam" Johnson Isbel, 56, of Jacksonville died peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, from complications of COPD, while surrounded by her sisters at her home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1963, at Our Saviour Hospital in Jacksonville, the daughter of Harold Edward and Dorothy May (Haycraft) Johnson. She married Eric Isbel on Jan. 19, 1991, at Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church.

Sam is survived by 11 siblings, Theresa (Stan) Hansen of Springfield, Carolyn (John) Eilering of Jacksonville, JoAn (Tom) Huot of Alexander, Shirley Johnson of Jacksonville, Betsy Bowman of Jacksonville, Marty (Randy) Wright of Alexander, Mary Stella Duffy of Jacksonville, Kathy (Rick) Wright of Springfield, Jerry (Cindy) Johnson of Waverly, Ed (Connie) Johnson of Las Vegas and Ginny (Mario) Camacho of Quincy. She had a special friend, Janet Hansen, known as Thelma to her Louise. She was the beloved "Aunt Sam" to her 32 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Sam dedicated her life to caring for others as a nurse and medical assistant in Boulder, Colorado; Riviera, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; Boise, Idaho; and Jacksonville. Sam's highest honor of her nursing career was taking care of her mother, who was her last patient. Sam was a proud original member of Blake Shelton's Fan Club and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoying watching and defending Matt Carpenter. She was a loyal follower of the Food Network, sharing her knowledge when she had an opportunity. She became an accomplished cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a member of Our Saviour Catholic Church in Jacksonville.

Sam was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph Allen Johnson.

Because of COVID-19, a private rosary service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin with a private funeral Mass following. Her burial, which will be about 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Franklin, is open to the public with masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, Sam requested memorials to Our Saviour's preschool program. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Rosary
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved