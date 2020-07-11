Sandra Kay "Sam" Johnson Isbel, 56, of Jacksonville died peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, from complications of COPD, while surrounded by her sisters at her home.

She was born Sept. 13, 1963, at Our Saviour Hospital in Jacksonville, the daughter of Harold Edward and Dorothy May (Haycraft) Johnson. She married Eric Isbel on Jan. 19, 1991, at Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church.

Sam is survived by 11 siblings, Theresa (Stan) Hansen of Springfield, Carolyn (John) Eilering of Jacksonville, JoAn (Tom) Huot of Alexander, Shirley Johnson of Jacksonville, Betsy Bowman of Jacksonville, Marty (Randy) Wright of Alexander, Mary Stella Duffy of Jacksonville, Kathy (Rick) Wright of Springfield, Jerry (Cindy) Johnson of Waverly, Ed (Connie) Johnson of Las Vegas and Ginny (Mario) Camacho of Quincy. She had a special friend, Janet Hansen, known as Thelma to her Louise. She was the beloved "Aunt Sam" to her 32 nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Sam dedicated her life to caring for others as a nurse and medical assistant in Boulder, Colorado; Riviera, Arizona; Las Vegas, Nevada; Boise, Idaho; and Jacksonville. Sam's highest honor of her nursing career was taking care of her mother, who was her last patient. Sam was a proud original member of Blake Shelton's Fan Club and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoying watching and defending Matt Carpenter. She was a loyal follower of the Food Network, sharing her knowledge when she had an opportunity. She became an accomplished cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a member of Our Saviour Catholic Church in Jacksonville.

Sam was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph Allen Johnson.

Because of COVID-19, a private rosary service will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin with a private funeral Mass following. Her burial, which will be about 11 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Franklin, is open to the public with masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, Sam requested memorials to Our Saviour's preschool program. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.