Sandra L. "Sandy" Voyles, 60, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born May 25, 1960, in Carrollton, the daughter of Arthur and Christine Smith Churchill. She married John H. Voyles on Aug. 24, 1978, in White Hall. He survives.

She has four children surviving, Johnathon (girlfriend, Shawna Bates) Voyles of Champaign, Chad Voyles of Jacksonville, Lisa (Harold) McDade of Woodson and Jason Voyles of Jacksonville. She alos has two sisters, Judy (William) Copley and Linda Hill, both of Jacksonville; three brothers, Jerry (Coeann) Churchill of Jacksonville, Robert (Sandy) Churchill of Edina, Missouri, and Arthur (Angel) of Roodhouse; and several grandkids, nieces and nephews. Sandy was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Ann Churchill.

Sandy loved her angels and loved painting them.

A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville with interment at Richwoods Cemetery near Roodhouse. Visitation will be from noon Tuesday until the time of services at the funeral home.