Sandra Lynn Roegge, 80, of Arenzville, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born July 22, 1938, the daughter of William and Velma Dodds Toland. She married Herman Roegge and he survives.
Mrs. Roegge is also survived by two daughters, Michelle (Robert) Wasielewski of Winnetka and Kimberly (Andrew) Martin of Birmingham, MI; seven grandchildren, Robert, Jr. (Kelsey) Wasielewski, William Wasielewski, Emily Wasielewski, James Wasielewski, Joseph Martin, Jackie Martin and James Martin; two sisters, Patricia Brockschmidt and Mary (Harold) Tyson, all of Beardstown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services were held Saturday, February 23, 2019 with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Arenzville. Memorial are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville, , or . The Williamson Funeral Home assisted the family. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 24, 2019