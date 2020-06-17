BEARDSTOWN — Sandra Sue Warden, 81, of Beardstown died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Beardstown, the daughter of Harlan Franklin and Edna Dolly Park Lovekamp. She married Arthur R. Warden on July 18, 1957, in Virginia and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 2014.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (wife, Lisa) Warden of Beardstown; two grandchildren, Alan and Beth Warden of Beardstown; two brothers, Stan (wife, Imogene) Lovekamp and Gordon (wife, Betty) Lovekamp, both of Jacksonville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Sue grew up helping at her parents' restaurant in Arenzville. She graduated in 1957 from Arenzville High School. As a young woman, she enjoyed showing horses and trail riding throughout the Midwest with Art. She was a skilled leather crafter and designed handsome hand-carved wallets, purses and even a saddle. Sue loved bass fishing and you could always find her at a local pond or ditch, reeling in the fish during her free time. She bred and raised American Eskimo dogs. She was a die-hard bargain hunter at yard sales and auctions, and turned her passion into a business selling her newfound treasures at flea markets throughout the area. An avid flower gardener, she always had a yard full of beautiful blooms. Sue taught Sunday school at Calvary Baptist Church for many years and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Sue never knew a stranger and she welcomed everyone to her home, hosting large Sunday dinners for family and friends. It has been said that to know Sue was to love her. She always had a big smile, a welcoming heart, and a great sense of humor.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Beardstown. Burial will be at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Because of the current health situation and to comply with social-distancing requirements, only a limited number of people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We are encouraging friends to leave a condolence or memory for the family on our website at colwellmemorialhome.com. Memorials are suggested to Beardstown Christian Academy or Calvary Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.