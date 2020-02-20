Sara Elizabeth Johnson, 75, of Manchester departed for Heaven on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

She was born March 28, 1944, the daughter of William S. and Lyndall L. Andras. She married Robert John Johnson on June 25, 1965, in Manchester,and he survives.

Also surviving are three children, Lara (Rich) Vollmer of Jacksonville, Darren (Aimee) Johnson and Dathan (Julie) Johnson, both of Rochester; eight grandchildren, Stephen, Corinne and Jaymee Vollmer, Emma, Sophie, Sara, Graham and Hayden Johnson; and one brother, W. Steven (Theresa) Andras of Manchester. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She graduated from Winchester High School and Memorial School of Nursing. Sara retired as a rgisterd nurse at Jacksonville Developmental Center after 28 years of service and, prior to that, worked at Memorial Medical Center. She gave her life to Christ at the age of 10 and was a member of Manchester Baptist Church for more than 60 years, serving in many areas. She also was actively involved with 4-H for many years and Home Extension. Sara was a humble, loving and talented woman who enjoyed sewing, flowers and helping others.

The family will meet with friends and relatives from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville. A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Manchester Baptist Church in Manchester with burial to follow at Manchester Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Manchester Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.