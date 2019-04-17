Obituary Print Sarah "Betty" (Lonergan) Dietrich (1926 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Sarah "Betty" Dietrich, 92, of Jacksonville died Monday, April 15, 2019, at her residence.She was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Mount Sterling, the daughter of Walter David and Sarah Allen Lonergan. She married John R. "Dick" Dietrich on July 26, 1958, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 29, 2012.Sarah is survived by two children, Jennifer Dietrich of Las Vegas, Nevada, and John Dietrich of Rochester; two grandchildren, Ryan Dietrich and Lily Dietrich, both of Rochester; two sisters, Harriet (Robert) Sutton of Gurnee and Jane Mlnarik of Fremont, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Kaufmann and Laura Lonergan; and one brother, Walter Lonergan (surviving wife, Carolyn of Chesterfield, Missouri).Sarah earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from MacMurray College and her master's degree from the University of Wisconsin. She taught school at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired for more than 30 years. Sarah was a faithful member of Church of Our Saviour and enjoyed reading and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. She loved to travel with her husband and sisters, whether it be day trips around the area, trips to Ireland and Colorado, or spending summers and retirement in Port Charlotte, Florida. She especially enjoyed her family and watching her grandchildren's activities.A Liturgy of the Word service will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home. A prayer service will be conducted at 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

