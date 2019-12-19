Guest Book View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL — Sarah Lou Phares Heberling, 80, of White Hall entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.



Sarah was born March 1, 1939, in White Hall to Robert Lee Phares and Thelma Fern Guthrie Phares. She lived with them and her brother, James Phares, on the family farm until she married Donald Eugene Heberling of White Hall on March 26, 1957. She and Don were blessed with four beautiful children, Lou Ann, Jay, Hank and Dana.



Sarah and Don lived in Tempe, Arizona, while Don pursued a graduate degree. Thus began a lifelong love of the state. The family settled in Macomb, where Don taught at Macomb High School and Sarah was a secretary and bookkeeper for Macomb Community Unit School District and Cooper Power Systems until her retirement.



After retirement, Sarah and Don enjoyed traveling throughout the country, creating beautifully carved and painted wooden ducks, which they sold under their business, The Duck Shop. Sarah made many lifelong friends at the Illinois State Fair, where she and Don had a tent in the Conservation World section of the fairgrounds. During their yearly stays as "snow birds" during winters in Arizona, they loved their community of friends at Greenfield Village in Mesa, Arizona, where Sarah helped friends with sewing projects, worked in the computer lab, and helped coordinate and run the weekly "potluck" dinners. She was a member of the Orchid Society of Arizona and loved helping with the yearly orchid show in Phoenix with Lou Ann.



Sarah was a wonderful cook and baker, known coast-to-coast for her cinnamon rolls, which would put retail bakeries to shame. When told how wonderful they were by anyone blessed enough to enjoy them, she would just smile slyly, beaming with pride. Her dinner rolls, lemon pie and squash pie ran a close second, but the cinnamon rolls were legend.



Sarah was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother filled with infinite love, compassion and kindness. Her only goal in life was to share her time with family and friends. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the joys of her life and she never hesitated when asked to help with any project or program or attend concerts, games or graduations. The guidance and positive outlook she provided to help her family through life's struggles will be an inspiration to help family and friends cope with this immeasurable loss.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald Heberling; her four children, Lou Ann Remeikis (Gary) of Gilbert, Arizona, Jay Heberling of White Hall, Hank Heberling (Jill) of Macomb and Dana Heberling (Karla) of Godfrey; four grandchildren, Chesi DeWeese, Joshua Heberling (Mandy), Devin Heberling and Madeleine Heberling-Droste (Nick); and 10 great-grandchildren, Jakob, Zander, Eve, Emily, Chance, Ella, Brooks, Elizabeth, Macon and Sam.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 234 N. Main St., White Hall, with burial at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. To honor Sarah's lifelong love of all animals, memorials may be made to 5-A's Humane Shelter in Alton or Riverbend Humane Society & Animal Shelter in Jerseyville.

