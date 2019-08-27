Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Scott Alan "Hubs" Hubbard. View Sign Service Information Shields-Bishop Funeral Home - Greenfield 604 Walnut St. Greenfield , IL 62044 (217)-368-2202 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Greenfield United Methodist Church Memorial service 11:00 AM Greenfield United Methodist Church Burial Following Services Oakwood Cemetery Greenfield , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GREENFIELD — Scott Alan "Hubs" Hubbard went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, surrounded by his family.



He was a fun-loving, one-of-a-kind guy with a heart of gold.



Born in Wood River on Nov. 24, 1956, he was the son of Don and Lola Hubbard. He lived in Roxana until he moved to Greenfield in 1970. He graduated in 1975 from Greenfield High School, where he was active in wrestling and track and was co-captain of the football team his senior year. He also was a talented drummer in the Greenfield High School band and part of the "Marching 100". He married his high school sweetheart, Luann Cole, on Jan. 6, 1979. He began his career as a police officer for the City of Greenfield and retired after 25 years with the Illinois Department of Corrections.



The Greenfield community was important to Scott. He played on several men's softball teams, coached several of his children's youth league teams and loved attending and supporting all Greenfield sporting events. He was a member of the Tiger Backer Board and also ran the clock for football games for many years. Scott had a great love of cooking and often participated in the annual chili cook-off and helped cook before football games. He attended the annual Ozark golf trip for many years. Scott was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and he loved watching Drum Corps International performances.



Surviving are his wife, Luann Hubbard; three children, Lindsey (Jake) Pembrook of Springfield, Whitney (Nic) Gordon of Springfield and Klayton Hubbard of Greenfield; two grandchildren, Dashiell and Vivienne Pembrook; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen Shepard, Gean (Lincoln) Cochran and Russel Cole; cousins, Glenn (Paula) Hubbard, Ridgley (Taylor) Hubbard, Reagan Hubbard, Dawne Hubbard, Marcia Gihring and Linda (Bob) Lack; and his lifelong best friend, David "Cricket" Wynn.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Lola (Schulte) Hubbard; his grandparents, Wayne and Fay (Stark) Hubbard and Henry and Edith (Fritz) Schulte; and uncles, Doug Hubbard, Charley Hubbard and Fred Hubbard.



As per his request, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Greenfield United Methodist Church with Pastor Kevin Hembrough officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery north of Greenfield. In celebration of his life, an informal reception and meal at the pavilion at Greenfield Rives Lake will follow burial services. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Memorials are suggested to Greenfield United Methodist Church, Tiger Backers or A.C.T.S. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of arrangements.

