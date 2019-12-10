Sean Edward Tyler, 24, of Belleville and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 25, 1995, at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, the son of David M. and Melissa E. Dexheimer Tyler.
He is survived by his father, David M. (Teresa ) Tyler of Belleville; his mother, Melissa E. Tyler of Jacksonville; two sisters, Meghan E. and Jessica L. Tyler, both of Jacksonville; paternal grandmother, Helen Tyler of Ocala, Florida; maternal grandparents, Judy (Bud) Davidson of Jacksonville; paternal great-grandmother, Elsie Pittaway of Brackley, England; uncles, Stephen Tyler and Mathew Davidson; an aunt, Rita Moore; and extended family around the world. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jerry Tyler and Edward Dexheimer.
Sean was employed in the laundry department at Scott Air Force Base and formerly was a firefighter in Thompson, North Dakota. He was working toward enlisting in the United States Navy. He was an avid gamer, a frequent blood donor and a former Boy Scout.
A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 10, 2019