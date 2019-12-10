Sean Edward Tyler (1995 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Edward Tyler.
Service Information
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL
62650
(217)-243-1010
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Sean Edward Tyler, 24, of Belleville and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Nov. 25, 1995, at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, the son of David M. and Melissa E. Dexheimer Tyler.

He is survived by his father, David M. (Teresa ) Tyler of Belleville; his mother, Melissa E. Tyler of Jacksonville; two sisters, Meghan E. and Jessica L. Tyler, both of Jacksonville; paternal grandmother, Helen Tyler of Ocala, Florida; maternal grandparents, Judy (Bud) Davidson of Jacksonville; paternal great-grandmother, Elsie Pittaway of Brackley, England; uncles, Stephen Tyler and Mathew Davidson; an aunt, Rita Moore; and extended family around the world. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jerry Tyler and Edward Dexheimer.

Sean was employed in the laundry department at Scott Air Force Base and formerly was a firefighter in Thompson, North Dakota. He was working toward enlisting in the United States Navy. He was an avid gamer, a frequent blood donor and a former Boy Scout.

A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 10, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.