Sharolynn J. Funderburk, 78, of Franklin died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 9, 1941, in Columbus, Georgia, the daughter of Allen M. and Edith Geraldine Richardson Conlee. She married Leslie ""Les"" Funderburk in October 1993 and he preceded her in death on July 29, 2011.
She is survived by one son, Michael Allen (Lesley) Lineback of Mount Olive; two grandchildren, Ashley Lineback of Mount Olive and Drake Lineback of Litchfield; and three brothers, George Conlee of Springfield and Jim and Rick Hughes, both of Franklin. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Funderburk was employed as a healthcare aide at the state hospital in Jacksonville for several years before retiring. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and reading books.
A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Winchester City Cemetery. Following the graveside service, family and friends will gather at Sharolynn's home in Franklin to celebrate her life. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 16, 2019