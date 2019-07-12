Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon Kay (McMillen) Ruppel. View Sign Service Information Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Bluffs Baptist Church Bluffs , IL View Map Service 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Bluffs Baptist Church Bluffs , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BLUFFS — Sharon Kay McMillen Ruppel passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her home in Fountain, Colorado.



She was born Dec. 8, 1954, to Harold and Margaret (Seymoure) McMillen. Sharon's mother passed away when Sharon was young. Harold then married Jane Lawson and together they raised Sharon in Manchester.



Sharon married Tom Ruppel on July 8, 1972, in Manchester and he survives in Fountain. Also surviving are two sons, John Thomas (Helen) Ruppel of Hugo, Texas, and Michael (Christy) Ruppel of Pueblo, Colorado; two sisters, Darla (Pastor Sam) Columbus of Bluffs and Tina McMillen of Havana; two nieces, Amber McMillen and Kassandra Columbus; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two uncles, Tom Seymoure and Ray Barnett; one aunt, Mary Canady; and several cousins.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret; a baby sister, Linda McMillen; her grandparents, Lawrence (Rosie) Seymoure and Charles (Lois) McMillen.



Sharon attended Winchester High School and loved spending time with her family and friends, reading, doing word-search puzzles and riding motorcycles. She was an avid Elvis Presley fan.



Visitation and a memorial service will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Bluffs Baptist Church in Bluffs. Family will meet friends from 3 to 4 p.m. with the memorial service from 4 to 5 p.m. Fellowship will follow in the church basement. All are welcome to attend.

