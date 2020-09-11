1/1
Sharon Lee Pierson (Kemp) Whiting
Sharon Lee (Kemp) Pierson Whiting, 79, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by family.

She was born on April 30, 1940, in Jacksonville to Virginia and John Kemp. She married Paul Allen Whiting in 1977 in Chicago. He preceded her in death on May 24, 2006.

She is survived by three children, Jack Lee Pierson (wife, Lorena), Julia Pierson-Montgomery (husband, Kent) and Jaeson Lee Pierson (wife, Beverly); grandchildren, Jack III, Matthew, Lauren, Jordan, Catherine, Braxton, Aaron, Jason Robert, Maggie, Kathy Joe, Jaeson Anthony, Joshua, Justin, Jeremy and Elizabeth; and great-grandchildren, Matthew, Bryce, Alexia, Emma Lynn, Ashley, Alyssa, Bryce, Heidi, Maddie and Dominic. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Lynn Pierson-Rhodes; and three grandchildren, Jason Michael, Joseph Roy and Christin.

She was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Central Christian Church, 359 College Ave., Jacksonville. A luncheon in the church fellowship hall will immediately follow the service.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
