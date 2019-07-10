CLAYTON — Shawn Keith "Smiles" Tracy, 47, of Clayton died at 1:27 p.m. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home.
Born Aug. 15, 1971, in Quincy, Keith was a son of John and Marilyn Allen Tracy.
Smiles loved music — it was in his heart and soul, and he could play just about any instrument. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed fishing.
He held many jobs in the area, including employment with Dot Foods, Excel, Timewell Tile, Titan Wheel, Methode Electronics and various fast-food restaurants.
Survivors include his son, Brandon Tracy of Mount Sterling; his parents, John and Marilyn Tracy of Clayton; his sister, Angi (Gary) Buss of Clayton; two brothers, Kevin (Deanna) Tracy of Brumley, Missouri, and Ken Tracy of Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Helen Allen; and his paternal grandparents, John and Ruth Tracy.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Brandon Tracy. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 10, 2019