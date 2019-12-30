Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby Jean Hubbert. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER – Shelby Jean Hubbert, 73, of Winchester passed away Saturday December 28, 2019 in Jacksonville. She was born October 26, 1946 in Bloomfield, Missouri the daughter of the late Howard and Velia Morlan Acord. She married Tom Hubbert December 17, 1989 in Winchester. He survives at home; also surviving is their daughter Diana Hubbert (Josh Schmitz) of Meredosia, and a son Jamie Hargrave of Jacksonville, her grandchildren Macie and Eli Schmitz. Two brothers Rusty and Larry Acord and several nieces and nephews also survive. Shelby attended Lewis and Clark Community College; she worked as a Training Instructor for Elm City Center for many years until her retirement. She also worked as the bookkeeper for the Winchester Economart for many years. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church; she was a Girls Scout Leader and helped with the local 4H clubs. Preceding her in death were her parents, three brothers Bob, Jerry, Terry Acord and a sister Janie.



Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Donor's Choice. Condolences may be sent the family



The Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of the arrangements.

