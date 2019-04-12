Obituary Print Sherrie Lynn (Lakin) Ross (1958 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL — Sherrie Lynn Ross, 61, of White Hall passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.



She was born Feb. 23, 1958, in White Hall. She married Earnest (David) Ross on Aug. 10, 1974, in White Hall, and he survives.



Also surviving are a daughter, Amber (husband, James) Pressey of White Hall; a son, Davin (wife, Anali) Ross of Los Angeles, California; six grandchildren, Cheyenne, Dalton, Hallee, Gavin, Vasilisa and Pia; two sisters, Kelly Lakin-Robinson of Bangor, Maine; Angela Dorks-Leonard of Springfield; and a brother, Mark Lakin of Rock Hill, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sharon (Jouett) Lakin; her daddy, Neil Lakin; and a brother, J.R. (Harold) Lakin.



Born in 1958, Sherrie went on to earn a degree in accounting from Illinois College. Whether working for Quest Diagnostics or Missouri Petroleum, she took great pride in her work, yet she always found joy in sitting around the kitchen table sharing stories with family and friends. She loved a good book, her fluffy pets, listening to others, and feeling the sun's warming rays and the ocean's energy. Her boundless energy was blanketed with humor and happiness. Her grandkids were her greatest source of pride. She adored them and they her.



A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. After the services, the family will host a dinner at White Hall First Baptist Church's fellowship hall, 109 N. Carrollton St., White Hall. A special thanks to Airsman-Hires Funeral Home and the gracious members of First Baptist Church.

