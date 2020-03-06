Shirley Ann Berghaus, 80, of Jacksonville and formerly of Chapin died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born July 23, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Orlie and Catherine Wight Cozart. She married Harold Edward Berghaus on Dec. 27, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2016.

Shirley is survived by three children, Allen Jay (special friend, Cindy Krieg) Berghaus of Chapin, Brenda (Bernie) Lawless of Winchester, and William Dean "Bill" (Cindy) Berghaus of Chapin; four grandchildren, Danielle Lawless of Murrayville, Megan (Cody) Woods of Winchester, Amy (Blaine) Dehart of Clay City and Will Berghaus of Chapin; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Jillian Woods; three sisters, Vickie (Phil) Tintera of Joliet, Donna (Claude) D'Camp of Prentice and Cathy Renfro of Lincoln; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jill Lawless; and one brother, Norman Cozart.

Shirley worked for Kirlin's in Jacksonville for more than 25 years, from its original location on the square to the Lincoln Square location. She loved helping customers and was fondly known as "the card lady." Shirley was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin and was a member of the Mary Martha Circle. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and had enjoyed bowling and softball in her earlier years and currently enjoyed her swimming pool exercise classes at Fitness World. She especially loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Shirley had a positive outlook, believed in living each day to its fullest, and her parting words were "always enjoy life."

A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church near Chapin, with burial at Grace Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.