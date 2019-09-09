Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel 117 S. Putnam St. Meredosia , IL 62665 (217)-584-1514 Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Ann Dawson announces her passing on Sept. 6, 2019, after a brief illness.



Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her children, Russell James (Rusty) Zulauf of Rushville, Roger Dale Dawson (Jane) of Meredosia and Vicki Jean Rollins (Randy) of Jacksonville; her grandchildren, Josh Dawson (Sharilyn) of Eustis, Florida and Chloe Zulauf of Rushville; and her brothers and sisters, Richard (Carole) Warden, John Warden, Jean Hance, Joyce (Terry) Wallace, Michael (Debbie) Warden, Janice Knowles, Kathy (Ken) Vermillion and Lisa (Marty) Turke. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers and one sister.



Shirley was born on Oct. 5, 1934, the first of twelve children to Charles "Babe" and Beulah (



Shirley was a child of the Great Depression but managed through hard work and tenacity to achieve a high standard of living for her family. She had a delightfully 'wicked' sense of humor and loved to share laughter with (not at) her family and friends. As her mom and dad's first born, she was a loving daughter and became the best friend of her mom during the later years of her mom's life. Throughout her life, Shirley dearly loved her 'kids', family, and friends. Although quiet and shy, she and her husband loved to entertain family and friends while boating on the Illinois River. The love of boating prompted Shirley and her late husband, Jimmy to become founders of the Naples Boat Club in Meredosia. For reasons that not even Shirley could fully explain, she simply loved lighthouses. Although not a collector per se, she had quite a collection and would truly 'light up' when family or friends gave her a new lighthouse.



There will be no formal arrangements. Her family will host a Celebration of Life for friends and family members on Oct. 5, 2019, at the Naples Boat Club in Meredosia from 1-4 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, 1100 Lincoln Avenue, Jacksonville, IL 62650.

Shirley Ann … may God's lighthouse comfort you and show you the way into His afterlife. Although our hearts are aching, we love you and celebrate your life.



