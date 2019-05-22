Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann (Beavers) Hornbeek. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Funeral 1:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shirley Ann Hornbeek, 86, of Jacksonville died Monday, May 21, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabiltation Center in Jacksonville.



She was born March 5, 1933, in Jacksonville, the daughter of James Robert and Frieda Scott Beavers.



Shirley is survived by three children, Cheri Lynn Hubert (husband, Bill) Baughman of Jacksonville, Jay (wife, Gayla) Hornbeek of Jacksonville and Dawnell (companion, Daryll Grinkey) Hubbert of Literberry; and two grandchildren, Brian Jay (wife, Jen) Hornbeek of Jacksonville and Christopher Michael Hornbeek of Fort Collins, Colorado.



As a young lady, Shirley was a homemaker and then worked at Capitol Records and as a study hall supervisor at Winchester High School. She later worked at area nursing homes and at Jacksonville Developmental Center before becoming administrator at Scott County Housing. With a special talent for music, Shirley could play the guitar, accordion and piano, and sang with the Sweet Adelines and in a vocal trio in her youth. She had served as a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed baking, gardening, knitting, crocheting, crafts, horseback riding, line dancing and square dancing.



A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends from noon Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in Winchester or Manchester Cemetery.

