Shirley D. Brooks, a longtime resident of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Heritage Health, where she had been a resident since June 2018.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1923, in Greenview. After graduating from Winchester High School in 1941, she attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she met her husband, Everett J. "Joe" Brooks. They were married on Aug. 14, 1943, prior to Sgt. Joe Brooks' departure overseas.

Shirley graduated from the University of Illinois in June 1945 and moved to Jacksonville with her husband and daughter in 1946. Shirley taught at North School in Jacksonville from 1956 to 1982. She also was an active supporter of Illinois College, where her husband was athletic director and coach.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Bryan Knuckey; her mother, Daisy Teter Knuckey; and her husband, Joe Brooks.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Brooks-Juergens, and her son-in-law, Richard Juergens, both of Bradenton, Florida, her son, Daniel Brooks, and her daughter-in-law, Vickie Brooks, both of Jacksonville, her grandsons, Dr. Erik Juergens of South Weymouth, Massachusetts, and Spencer Brooks and his wife, Jennifer, both of Crown Point, Indiana; and great-grandsons Benjamin, Everett and Henry Brooks.

Shirley was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, PEO Chapter IO, and Sigma Omicron Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or the Passavant Foundation for Cardiac Rehab. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.