1/1
Shirley D. Brooks
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Shirley D. Brooks, a longtime resident of Jacksonville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Heritage Health, where she had been a resident since June 2018.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1923, in Greenview. After graduating from Winchester High School in 1941, she attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she met her husband, Everett J. "Joe" Brooks. They were married on Aug. 14, 1943, prior to Sgt. Joe Brooks' departure overseas.

Shirley graduated from the University of Illinois in June 1945 and moved to Jacksonville with her husband and daughter in 1946. Shirley taught at North School in Jacksonville from 1956 to 1982. She also was an active supporter of Illinois College, where her husband was athletic director and coach.

Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Bryan Knuckey; her mother, Daisy Teter Knuckey; and her husband, Joe Brooks.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Brooks-Juergens, and her son-in-law, Richard Juergens, both of Bradenton, Florida, her son, Daniel Brooks, and her daughter-in-law, Vickie Brooks, both of Jacksonville, her grandsons, Dr. Erik Juergens of South Weymouth, Massachusetts, and Spencer Brooks and his wife, Jennifer, both of Crown Point, Indiana; and great-grandsons Benjamin, Everett and Henry Brooks.

Shirley was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, PEO Chapter IO, and Sigma Omicron Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or the Passavant Foundation for Cardiac Rehab. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 3, 2020
I enjoyed caring for her at heritage. She was a very special lady! My prayers are with the family
Stacey Boyer
Friend
December 2, 2020
I was in Explorers Bible Study class with this sweet lady. I truly enjoyed getting to know her. I am so sorry for your loss.






Shirlee Clark
Friend
December 2, 2020
Elaine Sampson
December 2, 2020
When I think of Shirley, I think of her smile (what a great photo above). She was a loving, caring person who always asked what she could do for others. I had the pleasure of knowing Shirley through the Reverend James Caldwell Chapter of NSDAR, and also the Explorer's Bible Study group in Jacksonville. She lived a good, long life, but will be missed by all who knew her. My sympathy and prayers are with you as you mourn but also celebrate her life.
Karen Ladd
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved