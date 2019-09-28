BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Shirley G. Hanson, 78, of Bethel Park died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
She was born in Jacksonville, Illinois, on Jan. 22, 1941, the daughter of Alvin and Gladys Ginder. She was married to David C. Hanson for 59 years. He preceded her in death by two weeks. She is survived by three children, Elaine Fite of Northborough, Massachusetts, Mark Hanson (wife, Natali) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Kevin Hanson (wife, Jennifer) of Furlong; six grandchildren, Danielle Morris, Gabrielle Hanson, Ian Fite, Ryan Fite, Connor Hanson and Braden Hanson; three great-grandchildren Noah, Faith and Gavin; one brother, Steven (wife, Pam); and two nephews,Chris Ginder (wife, Toni) and Chad Ginder.
Shirley met her husband at the University of Illinois. She was a selfless and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who always put others first. She loved music, classic films, and sharing with friends and family, and she was known for never missing a birthday card or a special event. Shirley belonged to Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair, where she was a proud and dedicated member of the Bell Choir for many years.
A private ceremony for the family will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation online at mariolemieux.org. Paul Henney Cremation & Funeral Tributes in Bethel Park is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at henneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 28, 2019