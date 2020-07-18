WHITE HALL — Shirley G. McCaherty, 91, of Hillview passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born March 11, 1929, in White Hall, the daughter of Frewin and Madelyn Rose Plahn. She married Robert "Bob" McCaherty on April 3, 1947, in Roodhouse, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2020.

Survivors include two daughters, Mila (Jim) Reichert of Franklin and Kellie (Cary) Knox of Hillview; two sons, Robert Michael (Jill) McCaherty of Flora and Mark (Debby) McCaherty of Petersburg; 12 grandchildren, Mikka (Rob) Dinsmore, Patrick (Megan) McCaherty, Aaron (Whitney)McCaherty, Travis (Jamie) McCaherty, Shannon Reichert, Amanda (Scott) Driver, Lauren (Alex) Brown, Dylan Reichert, Ryan (Amy) Knox, Sean (Abbey) Knox, Allyson (Cade) Reno and Adam Knox; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Joyce Steckel; and several nieces and nephews.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild, Jamie McCaherty; a great-grandchild, Kyle Driver; and two brothers, Bud Plahn and Frank Plahn.

Shirley grew up on Palm Street in Roodhouse. There she met her best friend, Marilyn (Harp) Denney, and considered her a sister. Shirley graduated from Roodhouse High School, where she was a cheerleader and participated on state champion drama teams. After she married her sweetheart, Bob, he re-enlisted in the Navy and they spent two wonderful years living in Hawaii. In 1954, they bought a farm in Hillview and lived in the same home the rest of their lives. Shirley was a devoted farm wife and worked hard beside her husband. She especially enjoyed raking hay and always put in a large garden. Shirley was an accomplished seamstress. She sewed professionally but also made almost all of her daughters' clothes, including prom and homecoming dresses, and clothes for her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed trying new recipes. Her children's favorites were her homemade tacos and pies, but her grandchildren especially enjoyed her chocolate chip cookies.

Shirley sang at numerous weddings and funerals but also had performed professionally, even appearing on "The Charlotte Peters Show" on TV. She was a member of Hillview Baptist Church and was the song leader there for many years. She was a woman of deep faith and faithfully studied her Bible before losing her sight. Throughout the day, she would sing hymns and rocked the little ones to sleep singing "Love Lifted Me". Until her dying day, she could recite pages of Scripture.

Shirley and Bob were married for more than 72 years. Their love was a shining example to their family. She had a special bond with all of her grandchildren and each of them was special to her. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren fiercely and was affectionately know as "grandma up the big hill". She provided them with happy, loving memories that will last a lifetime. Her love is a legacy for us all.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Roodhouse First Baptist Church with private burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials may be made to Roodhouse First Baptist Church or Hillview Baptist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.