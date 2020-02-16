BEARDSTOWN – Shirley I. Applegate, 89, of Beardstown, died peacefully in her home surrounded by family.

She was born June 29, 1930 in Beardstown, the daughter of Earl T. and Mable A. Parks O' Hara. She married Robert "Toad" Applegate on February 25, 1949 in Palmyra, MO and he preceded her in death on May 24, 2019.

She is also survived by three grandchildren, Angela (Dan) Schisler of Monmouth, Stacy (Mike) Swanger of Plymouth and Robert (Breanna) McGovern of Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Shaniah Anderson, Hunter Savage, Robert David "RD" McGovern, Emily Pratt and Michala (Tyler) Westfall; seven brothers, Kenneth "Lynn" O'Hara of Beardstown, Keith O' Hara of Rushville, Raymond Taylor of Rushville, Lyle, Jr. (Linda) Taylor of Beardstown, Melvin "Bud" Taylor of Beardstown, Lloyd Taylor of Fayetteville, NC and David (Chris) Taylor of Beardstown; two sisters, Hazel (Robert) Merrick of Rushville and Mary (Gerald) Bell of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Carolyn "Susie" Vaniter; and six brothers, James, Robert "Bobby", Ivan, Mervin, Floyd and Jerry Taylor.

Mrs. Applegate was a 1948 graduate of Leonard High School (MO). She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beardstown and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was employed, as a waitress, by several Beardstown restaurants including Glen's Cafe, Yates Cafe and Arrow Restaurant. Shirley also volunteered her time as a Pink Lady at Schmidt Memorial Hospital in Beardstown. She loved playing bingo and travelling with Toad around the country, especially Arizona where they had spent the last 25 winters.

A graveside service will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at Beardstown City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of the arrangements