Shirley J. Black, 84, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 23, 1935, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Carl E. and Erma Souza Day. She married Frank J. "Jim" Black on Dec. 24, 1967, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 1994.

She is survived by two daughters, Janell (David) Meyer of Delevan and Narleen Owens of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Tim (Jeri) Hodge, Bodi (Renee) Hodge, Rudy (Amy) Hodge, Cassie (Justin) DeVries, Alexis (Theron) Hodge, Monica Brennan, Richell (Jared) Smith, J. Dewey (Josh) Osborn and Kerris (Richie) Osborn; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald E. (Lorna) Day of Jacksonville; close friends, Rose Sheeley, Alita-Kay Hess and Sherry Elmore; and her beloved dog, Juicy. She was preceded in death by one son, James A. Hodge (surviving wife, Cheryl of Versailles); two grandsons, James William Hodge and Richard Brennan III (surviving wife, Cynthia); two brothers in infancy; and her close friend, John Dobson.

Mrs. Black was baptized at Northminster Presbyterian Church and was currently a member of Salem Lutheran Church. She also was an active volunteer at Lincoln Elementary School in Jacksonville. She was a talented musician and played the accordion and piano. She also enjoyed traveling to rodeos. She especially loved and was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A walk-through visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation to benefit Lincoln Elementary School. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.