Shirley J. Black
1935 - 2020
Shirley J. Black, 84, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 23, 1935, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Carl E. and Erma Souza Day. She married Frank J. "Jim" Black on Dec. 24, 1967, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 1994.

She is survived by two daughters, Janell (David) Meyer of Delevan and Narleen Owens of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Tim (Jeri) Hodge, Bodi (Renee) Hodge, Rudy (Amy) Hodge, Cassie (Justin) DeVries, Alexis (Theron) Hodge, Monica Brennan, Richell (Jared) Smith, J. Dewey (Josh) Osborn and Kerris (Richie) Osborn; 19 great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald E. (Lorna) Day of Jacksonville; close friends, Rose Sheeley, Alita-Kay Hess and Sherry Elmore; and her beloved dog, Juicy. She was preceded in death by one son, James A. Hodge (surviving wife, Cheryl of Versailles); two grandsons, James William Hodge and Richard Brennan III (surviving wife, Cynthia); two brothers in infancy; and her close friend, John Dobson.

Mrs. Black was baptized at Northminster Presbyterian Church and was currently a member of Salem Lutheran Church. She also was an active volunteer at Lincoln Elementary School in Jacksonville. She was a talented musician and played the accordion and piano. She also enjoyed traveling to rodeos. She especially loved and was proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A walk-through visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation to benefit Lincoln Elementary School. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
September 25, 2020
So Sorry for your Loss! Shirley always had a Smile and was Friendly ! My thoughts are with her family !
Charlie Blesse
Friend
September 24, 2020
My sympathy goes out to the whole family. Shirley was a wonderful lady and will be dearly missed.
Prays and my thoughts are with all of you..
Kim (Price) Prather
Friend
September 23, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with you. With Love Gerry Sue♥
Gerry Sue Marshall
Family
September 23, 2020
What a great lady! I worked with Shirley at Wal-Mart back in the 80s. She loved and was so proud of her family. She will not be forgotten. My sympathy in your loss.
Phronsie Spaulding
Coworker
September 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. We have many fond memories of Shirley and family.
Fran Glass
Friend
September 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a great lady
Danny Davison
Friend
