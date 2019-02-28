Obituary Print Shirley June (Mize) Sculley (1933 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Shirley June Sculley, 85, of Jacksonville went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Heritage Health.



She was born April 8, 1933, in East St. Louis, the daughter of August and Esther Bittle Mize. She married Charles E. Sculley on June 21, 1952, in Belleville, and he survives.



Also surviving are two sons, David (Barbara) Sculley of Springfield and Bruce Sculley of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota; two daughters, Charleen Sculley (longtime friend, Cathy Heneghan) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Laurie (Jaye) Surratt of Jacksonville; 10 grandchildren, Karen Michael, Mary Durkin, Todd Surratt, Chuck Moore, Tom Moore, Joe Sculley, Josh Sculley, Jenna Meyer, Zion and Zach Elmore; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Melvin, Richard, Robert and Virginia Mize.



Shirley worked alongside her husband in the family business, Leisure Time Pools, in Jacksonville for 25 years. She was a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women's Mission League and Altar Guild. She enjoyed quilting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving, devoted mother who strongly advocated for her children. She loved her family home and entertaining many people. Her home was always open. She was a skilled artist and had a very special pie-making gift.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville with burial to follow at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Salem Lutheran Church. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church Building Fund. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.

