Shirley M. Lacy

Shirley M. Lacy, 87, of Jacksonville died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.

She was born in Jacksonville on March 8, 1932, the daughter of Dewey and Lena Severns Herrin.

Shirley is survived by six children, Donita Tribble, Paula Roach, Greg Kelly and John Lacy, Vince (Carrie) Lacy of Chapin and Vallerie Lacy; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her cat, Trouble. She was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.

Shirley worked as a mental health technician at the Jacksonville Developmental Center for over 20 years. She loved reading the paper every day, cooking, baking and watching science fiction. Shirley was a generous person who took great joy in helping others, including donating to veterans' organizations and children's homes.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial in East Cemetery in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the Jacksonville Food Bank. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.