Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Reveal) Rector.
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
McCullough-Delaney & Butler Funeral Home
NEW BERLIN — Shirley Rector, 80, of New Berlin died, surrounded by her family, at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her residence.
Shirley was born on March 18, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Oren and Viola (Wood) Reveal. She married Keith Rector on July 13, 1958, in Waverly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Gerald "Buzzy" Reveal; and two sisters, Delores Krueger and Norma Lowe.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Keith Rector of New Berlin; four daughters, Kimberly (James) Rhodes and Marsha (the late Don) Moore, both of New Berlin, Beth (Kirt) Wright of Chatham and Peggy (Jeff) Bergschneider of Franklin; a son, Shawn (companion, Lisa Gochanur) Rector of New Berlin; six grandchildren, Justin (Gina) Rhodes, Amanda (Steve) Wade, Bryck (Ila) Rhodes, Faye and Ashley Berschneider and Grace Rector; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Farmer, Wendy Reveal, Steve Reveal and Vicky Turner, all of Jacksonville, James Reveal of Oklahoma, Brenda Fundel of Winchester and Carol Gilmore of Roodhouse; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
Family will receive friends from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin. A funeral will follow at noon Thursday at the funeral home with burial at Waverly East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148; or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road, Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 1, 2019
